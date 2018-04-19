How Does MA Rank for Children’s Health Care?
With Every Kid Healthy Week kicking off on April 23 and children’s health care costs getting increasingly more expensive, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Children's Health Care.
In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.
Children’s Health Care in Massachusetts (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
1st – % of Uninsured Children
3rd – Infant-Death Rate
19th – % of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills
4th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
9th – % of Overweight Children
27th – % of Obese Children
16th – % of Children with Excellent/Very Good Teeth
3rd – % of Children with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year
You'll be happy to hear that Massachusetts ranked third (1=Best) with a total score of 61.98, Connecticut ranked 4th with a total score of 61.84 and New York ranked fifth with a total score of 60.15.
You can view the full report here
