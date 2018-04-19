How Does MA Rank for Children’s Health Care?

With Every Kid Healthy Week kicking off on April 23 and children’s health care costs getting increasingly more expensive, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Children's Health Care.

In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Children’s Health Care in Massachusetts (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

1st – % of Uninsured Children

3rd – Infant-Death Rate

19th – % of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills

4th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

9th – % of Overweight Children

27th – % of Obese Children

16th – % of Children with Excellent/Very Good Teeth

3rd – % of Children with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year

You'll be happy to hear that Massachusetts ranked third (1=Best) with a total score of 61.98, Connecticut ranked 4th with a total score of 61.84 and New York ranked fifth with a total score of 60.15.

You can view the full report here