Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Hulu’s Runaways might actually get the chance to … you know, run away. Marvel and Hulu have confirmed that the fan-favorite adaptation will be back for a second season, and receive additional episodes at that. Plus – bonus Future Man !

Just one day before its first season finale, Hulu announced that Marvel’s Runaways will return for a second season; this time comprised of a full thirteen episodes. The series’ tenth episode finale will stream Tuesday, January 9, leaving it uncertain if Runaways Season 2 will premiere later this year, or in 2019. At the very least, creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage acknowledged fan enthusiasm in promising that the kids themselves would finally live up to the series’ title:

We’re so privileged that Marvel and Brian K. Vaughan trusted us with Runaways. We couldn’t be more excited to continue telling this story. It’s been a blast making the show with the cast and crew. We can’t wait to see where we can take the story in Season 2 and to stay on the run. The conversations with the fans have been gratifying. We hear and see you. We appreciate your passion and hearing how much the show means to you. Beware the possibility of a dinosaur on the streets of Los Angeles … and earthquakes!

Hulu also confirmed that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg ’s video game time-travel comedy Future Man would return for a second season; also comprised of a full thirteen episodes. We’ll have more on the Runaways ’ future in the coming days, so stay tuned.