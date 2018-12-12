For over 15 years we've loved watching Ellen DeGeneres ' hit talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show (or simply Ellen as most call it now). From her hilarious celeb jump-scare pranks and jaw-dropping Halloween costume transformations, to her A-list interviews and music performances, it's become a daytime television staple. But all good things must come to an end eventually, right?

In a new interview with The New York Times , DeGeneres opens up about the talk show that helped cement her as a household name and TV icon, admitting that she's considering ending the show in the next few years.

Ellen reveals that she was hesitant to sign her most recent contract, which extended the show through the summer of 2020. The comedian and actress tells the Times that she goes back and forth on it, often seeking advice from both her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, and brother, Vance DeGeneres, who's also a comedian.

De Rossi, Ellen's wife of 10 years, thinks DeGeneres should let go of the show, to have more time and energy for other creative endeavors. "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and standup... it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle," de Rossi says.

DeGeneres' brother, however, thinks the positivity she and her show bring to the world is important in these times. While we can't argue with that point, is it really fair for Ellen to continue doing her show for the sake of the fans, even if it might be creatively stifling for her personally?

Ellen herself talks in the interview about wanting to do more movies, saying she'd like to play "someone unappealing." It's no surprise she'd want to explore characters that are the complete opposite of the personality she's famous for from her talk show.

One way in which Degeneres is showing off more sides of herself is in her new Netflix stand-up special Relatable , premiering Dec. 18. It's her first stand-up special since 2003's Here and Now . "I wanted to show all of me. The talk show is me, but I'm also playing a character of a talk-show host," Degeneres reveals in the Times interview.

While we'd certainly miss Ellen on our screens daily, we would totally understand if she decides to step away from her show. Ellen has given us so much entertainment and positivity, every day for the past 15 years – She deserves to do whatever she wants that will fulfill her creatively, and we'll support her in whatever that is.

For now, we can't wait to watch Relatable later this month. If it's anywhere near as funny as Here and Now , we know we'll be laughing our asses off!