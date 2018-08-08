It’s National Farmer’s Market Week

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - August 5-11, 2018, marks this year's National Farmer's Market Week. Farmer's markets assist with preserving farmland, stimulating local economies, increasing access to fresh nutrition food, improving community and promoting sustainability. At many farmer's markets consumers can find an array of farm products, including baked goods, jams and jellies, maple products, honey, farmstead cheeses, flowers, turkey products, eggs and more!

"It is great to see consumers connecting with agriculture, whether at a farmer's market or a roadside stand," said Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation President Mark Amato and Verrill Farm manager. "Events like National Farmer's Market Week place our industry in the public eye and remind consumers to buy from their local, trusted farmer."

According to the most recent U.S. Census, Massachusetts is first in New England for direct sales of farm products to consumers. With sales of nearly $48 million, Massachusetts farmers were responsible for 30 percent of New England's total direct sales and Massachusetts ranks fifth nationally for direct sales.

"Massachusetts farmers have had to adapt and respond to a market place that is very focused on local and healthy food," Amato said. "We're proud to see consumers making the choice to purchase directly from the farmer and are looking forward to seeing that grow in the future."

Currently apples, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, watermelon and most vegetables and protein products are in season in Massachusetts and should be available for purchase from your local farmer.

Locally, the Great Barrington Farmers Market is currently open every Saturday until October 27 from 9:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at 18 Church Street in Great Barrington. Around three dozen local vendors have everything from vegetables and flowers to cheese, meats, bread, baked goods, preserves, honey, Massachusetts maple syrup, coffee, chocolates and more! There's music and children's activities to add to the fun. In addition, you can check out the Great Barrington Arts Market with the work of local artisans and crafts people.

(press release and article image sent to WSBS from the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation for online/on-air use)