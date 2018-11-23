Janel Munoa Returns To Our Airwaves

Here is a chance to discover the singing talents of Janel Munoa as she will be performing live this Saturday, November 24th at The Egremont Barn....This show begins at 8 pm as she will perform selections from her latest CD "Howls From Deep In The Woods". There is a $13 cover charge to attend this live show in the friendly confines of routes 23 and 41 in south county.

The southern California native became interested in music at an early age as she would pilfer her older brothers mixed tapes and would find herself sifting through her parents vinyl collections as she was fascinated by music from The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Stevie Wonder and assorted new wave and punk rock bands from the 70's and 80's....She took all those ingredients and perfected her own musical savvy with her dark timbered voice and truly has the ability to bring her live audience into a captivating realm of energy, quirk and ceremony as her debut album will truly entertain and enthrall audiences in our listening area.

Janel now calls the southern Berkshires home as she resides in New Marlborough with her husband and songwriting partner and now you have the opportunity to discover her unique talent right here in our very own backyard....Prior to the show, Janel will once again stop by our WSBS studios to give us a preview of this fascinating live performance during Ron Carson's Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 10:30 am.....We will also spotlight a pair of selections from her new CD....Tune in to 860 AM, 94.1 FM or listen LIVE on line by going here. ...You can also check out the lively conversation by downloading our free WSBS app to your tablet, smart phone or mobile voice and on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.