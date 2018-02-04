It's been more than 10 years since Janet Jackson 's infamous wardrobe malfunction happened during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer's family has not forgiven Justin Timberlake yet.

According to a report from the New York Post , Jackson's family is waiting for JT to extend an invite for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. "If he's such a gentleman, he'd make sure Janet is there," said her father, Joseph Jackson.

Insiders close to the family say Joe Jackson isn't the only one who feels that way. "Justin's solo career took off after that, and Janet was blackballed," said one family member. "He says they are good, but let's see him prove it and bring her out."

As for Janet's relationship with the Man of the Woods singer now, insiders say she is reluctant to trust JT but will tell everyone that she has forgiven him. "Is she still angry? No. She doesn’t wish him any ill will. Does she still think about it? Not all of the time, but certainly since he’s doing the halftime show again, it’s definitely been a dinner table topic," the insider said.

While Jackson's family would like to see her at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, it doesn't look like the singer will make an appearance. According to TMZ, Timberlake's dress rehearsal featured no appearances from Jackson or N*SYNC . As for who reportedly will be on stage with JT: a hologram of Prince.