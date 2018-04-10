Sure, you can claim that if you’ve seen one shark movie (a.k.a. Jaws ), you’ve seen them all. But one thing we’ve never seen, and maybe never knew we wanted (but deeply did): a Jason Statham shark movie. Until now.

In T he Meg , Statham plays a deep sea diver who faces off with a massive prehistoric shark who’s made itself known after chilling at the bottom of the ocean for 2,000 some years. Meet the Meg, er the Megalodon, a 75-foot beasty that will put Spielberg’s human-munching sea dweller to shame. There's machine guns, explosions, a man rolling inside a giant bubble on the ocean (?) and Jason Statham one liners. Jon Turtletaub ( National Treasure , Cool Runnings ) directs this shark thriller, and it looks like loads of fun. At least the trailer is a blast thanks to the use of Bobby Darin’s “Beyond the Sea.”

Here’s the full synopsis:

A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below.

The film also stars Chinese actress Li Bingbing, ( Transformers: Age of Extinction ), Taiwanese actor Winston Chao, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis, Ruby Rose, and Masi Oka. The Meg is here to scare you away from the beach on August 10. Check out the poster below.