Jazz Vespers Perform This Week

The next Jazz Vespers at Zion Lutheran Church is on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6:00 PM. The event is free; and free pizza is served at 5:30 PM. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 74 First Street in Pittsfield, and plentiful, free parking is located directly across the street.

The special musical guest for February is Dan Broad on string bass and vocals. The remaining Jazz Vespers ensemble consists of Marisa Massery, vocals; Katharine Wiencke, flute; Sturgis Cunningham, drums; and Ben Kohn, piano.

Vespers is the name of an evening service of prayer and song that has been observed in the Christian tradition for over 15 centuries. Jazz Vespers presented by Zion Lutheran Church blends contemporary jazz and blues into that historic tradition.

Jazz Vespers is held on the first Thursday of every month. There is never an admission fee or cover charge to attend. All free-will donations are used to directly support Jazz Vespers.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Zion Lutheran Church of Pittsfield for on air and online use)