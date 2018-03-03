The 2018 Academy Awards are breaking away from a tradition and have replaced Casey Affleck as the presenter for the Best Actress award.

According to a report from Variety , Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will now present the award instead of Affleck. Traditionally, the previous year's Best Actor and Best Actress winners present the same categories for the opposite gender at next years show, but Affleck, who won best actor for Manchester by the Sea, withdrew as a presenter in January following controversy.

The actor, who previously settled two sexual harassment lawsuits with the producer and cinematographer of the 2010 film I'm Still Here, reportedly pulled out to avoid becoming a distraction.

On Thursday (March 1), it was announced that a moment during Sunday's show will be dedicated to the Time's Up organization. Host Jimmy Kimmel will also address the #MeToo movement during his gig, responding, "Yes, I do," when asked if he plans to include "questions or bits that address Time's Up."

Other presenters at the upcoming 2018 Oscars include Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman, Dave Chappelle, Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame and Daniela Vega–the first openly transgender actress to present.

Legendary actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will also make a return to present the Best Picture award , following their infamous flub last year that declared La La Land as the Best Picture winner over Moonlight.