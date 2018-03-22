Jerry Remy Returns to Broadcast Booth Following Cancer Treatment

If you happened to catch Thursday afternoon's spring training game between the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, you heard a familiar voice during the broadcast.

Longtime color commentator Jerry Remy returned to the broadcast booth during the Red Sox 10-7 loss to the Orioles. Remy spent the offseason in another battle with cancer; the fifth time he has had to fight the disease.

Remy, who also played second base for the Red Sox during his playing career, left the booth in the middle of last season to focus on his treatments.

It seems the 30-year broadcasting veteran is feeling better and will be calling action during the 2018 season. Remy will look to build on an incredible resume of announcing close to 4,000 games for the Red Sox.