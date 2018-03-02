We don’t even know if the Jersey Shore crew can make it work in 2018, but they’re already setting up a second tanning bed. MTV’s imminent revival has booked a second Family Vacation a month before we even set foot in Miami.

Deadline confirmed as much on Wednesday, albeit without specifying if the second season would serve as another vacation-themed revival, or where it might take place overall. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation won’t premiere until April 5, though the report notes that a recent ratings boon for MTV has inspired the quick renewal. Jersey Shore creator and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano also recently had a second series, Floribama Shore , renewed for Season 2.

The new season will premiere Thursday, April 5 at 8:00 P.M., featuring the return of stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, but not Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The revival is unrelated to E!’s Reunion Road Trip series, which previously reunited the cast (Sammi included) for what many believed was an MTV-sanctioned reunion. Prior to that, the cast took part in an extended Burger King promotion .

Watch the first teaser for Jersey Shore Family Vacation below, and stay tuned for further details.