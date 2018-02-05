Joe Perry on New Aerosmith Album: ‘What’s the Point?’

Joe Perry admitted he sometimes wonders if there’s any point in Aerosmith making another album, but he talked up the chances of some new songs being recorded before the band end its career.

The veteran rockers' last LP, Music From Another Dimension! , arrived in 2012. Last year, they reported they had started tracking a new song. Band members had been discussing the value of a new album for some time.

“I don’t know if we have time to do a whole record, but Steven [Tyler] and I have talked about getting together and at least throwing some stuff out before we start up again,” Perry said in a recent interview with SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth ). He reported that he and singer Tyler had both put in some studio time. “It's really about the tempo and the schedule," he said. "Obviously, we've slowed down somewhat from how we used to tour, but anything's possible. I don't know yet."

The guitarist noted that no band discussions had taken place, though he felt “everybody’s vibe is we’d like to have some new material. But we've got so many songs that we haven't played in so long, and other songs that we've never played, so there are a lot of things to come into consideration when you talk about a new record. Sometimes I think about, ‘What's the point?’ We've got all these songs that we've already written that have been on these albums that we'd love to play that no one's ever heard before. And I certainly love recording, and I could see it happening.”

Asked whether there was any truth to the rumor that Aerosmith could play a Las Vegas residency, Perry said the idea had been talked about, but nothing had been decided. “I imagine we’ll do it at some point,” he said.