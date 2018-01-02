Looks like someone was clearly feeling the force on New Year's Eve .

John Mayer went viral on social media last night (December 31) for what could be the first great social media dare of 2018: the #KyloRenChallenge.

Just moments before the ball drop to bring in the new year, the "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me" vocalist posted a shirtless image of himself to Instagram sporting nothing but a pair of black high-waisted bottoms in the manner of everyone's favorite villain-we-love-to-hate, Kylo Ren, adding the simple caption: "#kylorenchallenge."

The challenge is inspired by a moment taken from last year's intergalactic blockbuster continuation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi , in which the film's lead antagonist Kylo Ren, portrayed by Girls actor Adam Driver, shares a moment of "force connection" with Rey (played by actress Daisey Ridley). As like Mayer, a torso-bearing Driver also appears shirtless in high-rise pants in the movie.

After nailing his Kylo impression with his tattoos on display, phone mirror-shot ready, and a sinister mug, it wasn't long before fans of the franchise would rise to meet the "Love on the Weekend" crooner's witty challenge. And rise they did.

Check out some of the funniest imitations of Mayer's #KyloRenChallenge on Twitter, below.

Let us know which #KyloRenChallenge pic you enjoyed the most in the comments below.