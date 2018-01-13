‘John Wick’ TV Series ‘The Continental’ Officially Go at Starz

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s got a Starz subscription. The universe of John Wick is about to blow up, as Starz confirms that a Continental TV series based on the infamous assassins’ hotel is officially in the works with Keanu Reeves producing.

Starz announced as much from the TCA press tour panel, noting that Sons of Anarchy and The Wire alum Chris Collins will serve as writer and showrunner. John Wick director Chad Stahelski will executive produce and helm the pilot episode, while Keanu Reeves himself will have an executive producer credit (and possibly appear in a small capacity). Here’s how Starz describes the new series:

‘The Continental’ series will be set in the John Wick universe, focusing on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins. Collins expands the universe in the series by focusing on the Continental Hotel and those who find refuge under its roof. Set in a hyper-real version of Los Angeles, the series maintains the urgency of the action along with the dry humor from the John Wick movies.

Back in June , Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad were reportedly kicking around the idea of a prequel John Wick TV series , and Stahelski does “think [Keanu] would make an appearance” in The Continental . He compared the potential series’ breadth of action sequences to Game of Thrones :

Look at ‘Battle of the Bastards.’ As an action designer, I think that’s the best battle I’ve ever seen on TV. They did a great job, and they weren’t careless with their money. They planned it, they boarded it — you watch the behind-the-scenes, [it’s clear] the guys did everything right. Granted, they’re the biggest budgeted show on TV right now, but could we do something interesting with ‘John Wick’ with what we have? Yeah. I’d like to give it a go and prove to the TV world that you can have feature action on a TV show. It would be a nice little feather in my cap, sure.

No explicit premiere window was given for The Continental , but stay tuned for the latest on our John Wick TV series.