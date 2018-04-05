Julian Edelman has a strong social media game, especially on Instagram. There was one particular interaction with a group of his followers that eventually lead to the prevention of another horrible tragedy.

The New York Times reported that the New England Patriots WR headed down to Texas to visit his friend, and former teammate, Danny Amendola. At one point during the trip, Edelman received a direct message on his Instagram account from one of his followers.

"Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority," read the exact message.

Edelman wasn't sure what to do, so he contacted his assistant in Boston who found the frightening comment: “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

The assistant would call 911, and the message would end up being traced to a 14-year-old boy in Port Huron, Michigan. The report from the Times said that the boy admitted to the post and that authorities found two rifles that belonged to his mother.

He would be taken to a juvenile detention center, where the boy still remains, and was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

The Patriots WR plans to send something to his follower who caught the comment on the Instagram thread.

"He's the real hero," Edelman told the NY Times.