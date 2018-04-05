Justin Bieber Shows Off ‘Over a Hundred Hours’ of Tattoo Work

It's not a secret that Justin Bieber is heavily tattooed. But holy moly, does he have a lot of ink!

The pop star took to Instagram to show off a bare chest filled with grayscale tattoo work that took a real long time to collect. Over a hundred hours, to be exact.

"If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them," he wrote in his photo caption. "Well maybe not very one!!Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN"

There's a lot going on in the images Biebs has permanently etched on his body, but a couple really stand out: the cross and "SON OF GOD" scrawled across his abdomen.

Last month, there was speculation the "Love Yourself" singer's fifth LP will be a full-on Christian album.

“Justin is on the lookout for songs which really reflect where he is in his life in terms of spirituality," a source told The Sun . “He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."

“His time with the church has revitalized him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, Purpose , he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church’s values and beliefs,” the source added. “There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans.”