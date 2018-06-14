Karen Allen’s Award Winning Short Screens in Sandisfield

For me, actor-director Karen Allen will always be remembered as Katy, a voice of sanity among the madcap characters of 1978's classic movie "Animal House", her major film debut. (That's castmate Tim "Otter" Matheson giving her a smooch, with Martha "Babs" Smith alongside). Others may remember her from her earlier days with Shakespeare and Company here in the Berkshires. Many also have become familiar with her Great Barrington based textile company. Karen has had a very successful stage and film career and one of her projects will be shown in the Berkshires a week from Saturday.

Karen Allen’s award winning short film, "A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.", which was filmed in Sandisfield in 2016, will screen at The Sandisfield Arts Center on Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 P.M. Based on the short story by groundbreaking southern American writer Carson McCullers, the film is set at a roadside cafe' in the early morning in the Spring of 1947. A delicate Zen-like passing of wisdom from an older man to a young boy occurs when they meet by chance at that cafe'. The film won several international festival awards in 2017. This will be the first screening in the Berkshires since the 2017 Berkshire International Film Festival.