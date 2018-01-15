Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Only Wants to Listen to Mom’s Songs

Kelly Clarkson has been entertaining the masses with her gift of music for years now, and it seems that her youngest daughter River Rose is starting to pick up on that. The superstar reveals in an interview with Extra that River's favorite music is the songs her mama makes.

Clarkson explains that while her older stepchildren Savannah and Seth understand that she's a star, little River is just now catching on to the fact that mom is one of the most famous music acts in the world. "My 3-year-old is just now trying to figure out what's happening, because people always stop for pictures or autographs and she doesn't get it. She does gravitate towards Mommy when that's happening," Clarkson explains.

And apparently, River now listens exclusively to her mom's music. "That's all she wants to listen to, is me. It looks like I've brainwashed my child to listen to just my music," Clarkson jokes. "But I'll try and put other stuff on and she's like 'no.'"

Just one of the songs we're sure River jams out to is her mom's latest single, "Love So Soft" which is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards. It's included on her 2017 album, Meaning of Life, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.