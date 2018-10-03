Kiwanis Vacation Raffle

Looking to take a vacation? How about having it paid for you? Well, the Sheffield Kiwanis Club is now selling tickets for their annual vacation raffle. The first prize is a choice of four vacation packages or $2,500 cash. The second prize is $1,000. The four vacation packages include the following:

(1) Cruise/Norwegian Cruise Line - "Norwegian Getaway" - Seven night Caribbean Cruise in a balcony cabin for two adults with round trip airfare from Hartford/Miami

(2) Punta Cana Vacation - Seven night all-inclusive getaway for two adults. Includes round trip airfare from Hartford and seven nights in a junior suite at the Riu Naiboa Beach Resort. All inclusive.

(3) Las Vegas Monte Carlo Resort & Casino for Two - Round trip airfare from Hartford/four nights deluxe king room on the famous Las Vegas Strip with $500 in cash!

(4) Walt Disney World Resort/Family Getaway - Seven nights accommodations at Disney's all star music resort/seven day Park Hopper pass (good in all parks). Round trip airfare from Hartford.

Tickets are $20 or two for $30 and only 1000 tickets are available.

Tickets are available at WSBS Radio (425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA) during normal business hours or you can purchase tickets by going here . Mastercard, VISA, American Express and Discover are all accepted.

The drawing will take place at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield on Nov. 20 at 8:00 PM

If you have any questions and/or for more information, contact Dave Smith by calling: 413-429-6872