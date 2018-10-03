Kiwanis Vacation Raffle
Looking to take a vacation? How about having it paid for you? Well, the Sheffield Kiwanis Club is now selling tickets for their annual vacation raffle. The first prize is a choice of four vacation packages or $2,500 cash. The second prize is $1,000. The four vacation packages include the following:
(1) Cruise/Norwegian Cruise Line - "Norwegian Getaway" - Seven night Caribbean Cruise in a balcony cabin for two adults with round trip airfare from Hartford/Miami
(2) Punta Cana Vacation - Seven night all-inclusive getaway for two adults. Includes round trip airfare from Hartford and seven nights in a junior suite at the Riu Naiboa Beach Resort. All inclusive.
(3) Las Vegas Monte Carlo Resort & Casino for Two - Round trip airfare from Hartford/four nights deluxe king room on the famous Las Vegas Strip with $500 in cash!
(4) Walt Disney World Resort/Family Getaway - Seven nights accommodations at Disney's all star music resort/seven day Park Hopper pass (good in all parks). Round trip airfare from Hartford.
Tickets are $20 or two for $30 and only 1000 tickets are available.
Tickets are available at WSBS Radio (425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA) during normal business hours or you can purchase tickets by going here. Mastercard, VISA, American Express and Discover are all accepted.
The drawing will take place at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield on Nov. 20 at 8:00 PM
If you have any questions and/or for more information, contact Dave Smith by calling: 413-429-6872