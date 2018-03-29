35 Lady Gaga Outfits That Show Why She’s Fashion’s Most Out-There Icon

There are fashion risk-takers, and then there is Lady Gaga , a pop star who's built her career on bold, rule-breaking style. She's wrapped her face in red lace, worn sky-high, foot-contorting heels, and attended red carpets fully smothered in raw meat. Mother Monster doesn't just push the envelope, she stuffs it full until it bursts.

Whether you love her looks or loathe them, Gaga has firmly solidified her place in fashion history, showing how both street and stage wear can be an art form. So, in honor of her 32nd birthday, look back at her wildest outfits so far.