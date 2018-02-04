Lady Gaga Cancels Remaining Dates on Joanne World Tour After ‘Severe Pain’

Lady Gaga has been on tour since Aug. 1, 2017 for her Joanne World Tour but with 10 shows left in Brazil and Europe, the "Million Reasons" singer has been forced to cancel the remainder of her trek.

The singer made the announcement on Saturday (Feb. 3) morning, citing "severe pain" as the reason for the cancellation. "I'm so devastated. I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meanings of my music," Gaga said in a statement.

"My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home," she continued. "We're canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control."

While the exact reason for the cancellation is unknown, the singer was forced to reschedule dates on the tour last year after health struggles arose. In September, Gaga revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia—a disorder known to cause widespread muscular pain and fatigue.

Gaga last performed on Feb. 1 in Birmingham, England and had upcoming shows scheduled in Brazil, England, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and France. "I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever," she added.

Tickets for the artist's cancelled shows will be refunded immediately, Live Nation stated. "She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently," a statement read. "She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come."

Check out Lady Gaga's heartfelt statement below.