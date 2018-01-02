Star Wars movies traditionally make bonkers amounts of money at the box office, and as a part of the biggest movie franchise eve made, no one was particularly worried about how The Last Jedi would do in theaters. Not only has the movie already crossed $1 billion worldwide after just three weeks in theaters, it’s not the #1 movie of 2017, unseating Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) after that film held its title for eight months.

As of New Year’s Day (Happy 2018, everyone!), Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made $533 million domestically and officially crossed $1 billion worldwide on Sunday, per Deadline . While The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion worldwide) is still the top grossing Star Wars movie ever made, The Last Jedi has already made $6 million more than Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made in its entire run ($1.05 billion), making it the second most profitable Star War after The Force Awakens . Sorry, was someone talking about backlash?

Disney wins either way, as it owns both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios and is responsible for five (well, four and a half) of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2017: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389 million domestic), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million — though a Sony production, it was a collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios), and Thor: Ragnarok ($311 million). 2017 was a great year to be a superhero movie, a space opera, or a $300 million live-action version of a classic cartoon.