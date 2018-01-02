‘The Last Jedi’ Is the Number One Movie of 2017 After Three Weekends
Star Wars movies traditionally make bonkers amounts of money at the box office, and as a part of the biggest movie franchise eve made, no one was particularly worried about how The Last Jedi would do in theaters. Not only has the movie already crossed $1 billion worldwide after just three weeks in theaters, it’s not the #1 movie of 2017, unseating Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) after that film held its title for eight months.
As of New Year’s Day (Happy 2018, everyone!), Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made $533 million domestically and officially crossed $1 billion worldwide on Sunday, per Deadline. While The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion worldwide) is still the top grossing Star Wars movie ever made, The Last Jedi has already made $6 million more than Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made in its entire run ($1.05 billion), making it the second most profitable Star War after The Force Awakens. Sorry, was someone talking about backlash?
Disney wins either way, as it owns both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios and is responsible for five (well, four and a half) of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2017: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389 million domestic), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million — though a Sony production, it was a collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios), and Thor: Ragnarok ($311 million). 2017 was a great year to be a superhero movie, a space opera, or a $300 million live-action version of a classic cartoon.