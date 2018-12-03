Latest GB Rotary Lotto Cash Card Winners

You've purchased your Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash Card and now you're wondering if you have won and how much. There's one winner every day this month and you could win $50, $100, $150 and even $500. Remember cardholders can win more than once. Okay, it's time to cut the anticipation. Here are the latest Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash Card Winners:

Sat. Dec. 01 - Amelia Moro of Housatonic - $50

Sun. Dec. 02 - Sylvia Borsody of Great Barrington - $50

Mon. Dec. 03 - Guess what? Sylvia wins again. This time she picks up $500

Congratulations to our latest winners! Winners will be announced on WSBS every weekday during December following the 8:00 AM Accuweather Forecast.

Great Barrington Rotary Supports the following:

-Student Scholarships

-Student Foreign Exchange

- Citizen of the Year

- Vocational Development

-Community Improvement Projects

-Boy Scout Troop 23

-Girls Scouts Unit 11

-Student Leadership Programs

-Worldwide Polio Education

-Halloween Window Painting

-Berkshire Hills Technology Fund