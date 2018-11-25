Legendary Act Coming to the Big E in 2019

Attention classic rock fans! Get ready to flashback to the 70s and 80s as Foreigner will be making a stop to the Big E next year. Rock out to all of their classics including 'Cold As Ice,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Double Vision' 'Hot Blooded' 'Juke Box Hero' 'Feels Like The First Time' and more. Don't forget, every bad boy has his soft side and you'll be able to relive such power ballad smash hits as 'Waiting for a Girl Like You' and 'I Want to Know What Love Is.'

So mark Sep. 29, 2019 on your calendar for Foreigner at the Big E. You can get complete details including ticket information by going here