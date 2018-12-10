Watch the Cast of ‘The LEGO Movie’ in a New Holiday Short

To celebrate the holiday season (and — I’m just guessing here — to drum up a little extra publicity for the upcoming sequel, The LEGO Movie 2 ) the cast of The LEGO Movie is back for an all-new holiday short. “Emmet’s Holiday Party” just debuted on YouTube; watch it above.

Holiday cheer maybe doesn’t go perfectly with the post-apocalyptic vibes of the new movie, but it does make for some fun visual humor. (And I love LEGO Batman’s Mad Max-inflected costume.) Here’s the sequel’s official synopsis:

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters on February 8, 2019.