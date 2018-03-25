That headline was almost “ Tiffany Haddish lands lead voice role in The LEGO Movie 2 ” but then I realized the error of my ways — you see, when you cast Tiffany Haddish in a movie, it is not she who should be grateful, but you . That’s right. The comedian and breakout star of Girls Trip is about to make the LEGO Movie sequel 10,000 times more awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the wildly entertaining Tiffany Haddish is heading down the LEGO-brick road. The wildly entertaining comedian is lending her voice talents to a leading role in the long-awaited animated sequel to Phil Lord and Chris Miller ’s 2014 hit film. Following her scene-stealing turn in Girls Trip , just about everyone in Hollywood is eager to work with Haddish, including filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and Mike Mitchell — the latter of whom is taking over directing duties on The LEGO Movie 2 .

Lord and Miller are back to produce the sequel, which also features the return of Chris Pratt as Master Builder Emmet and Elizabeth Banks as Wyldstyle. Will Arnett will reprise the beloved role of LEGO Batman (a character so great he warranted his own somewhat-underappreciated spinoff), with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill returning as Superman and Green Lantern. THR ’s report makes no mention of Cobie Smulders, who voiced Wonder Woman, or Alison Brie, who played Princess Unikitty.

The LEGO Movie 2 is currently set to hit theaters on February 8, 2019.