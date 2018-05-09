One of the best public high schools in Massachusetts is right here in the Berkshires.

U.S. News & World Report released their annual rankings for 2018 recently, and Lenox Memorial High School was ranked as the No. 4 public high school in the state. Boston Latin School took the top spot for the second consecutive year.

U.S. News examined over 20,000 high schools across the country and assigned gold, silver and bronze medals to the top performing schools. The gold medals were awarded to the schools with the "greatest level of college readiness", according to the report.

When it came down to the examination of public high schools overall, Massachusetts topped the charts with 25.7 percent of schools earning gold or silver medals. California came in at No. 2 with 25.4 percent.

Congratulations to Lenox Memorial High School! Here is the full Top-10 list for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts according to U.S. News.