Lenox Nominated By USA Today 10Best

The town of Lenox has been nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Small Town Cultural Scene. The Lenox Chamber of Commerce has announced that an expert panel selected Lenox as a contender in the contest, which is being promoted by USA TODAY. Voters are given four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at 10best.com.

You can vote once a day from multiple devices for the run of the contest. Voting ends Monday, May 14th at 11:59 A.M. and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, May 18th at 12:00 P.M., and then later on USA TODAY.