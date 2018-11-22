The New ‘Lion King’ Trailer Looks Stunning

After turning The Jungle Book into a live-action hit, director Jon Favreau now turns his attentions to The Lion King . Only, unlike The Jungle Book , there are no humans in The Lion King. So this "live-action" Lion King is really just a CGI Lion King with more realistic looking animals.

They do look pretty spectacular in the first teaser trailer for the film, though. The visuals are instantly recognizable from the original film. (Pride Rock!) But the animals look like they're really alive. It's pretty darn impressive.

Here's the official synopsis for the film. (SPOILER ALERT: IT'S THE LION KING.)

From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

The Lion King was one of Disney's biggest hits ever when it opened in 1994; it remains the fourth biggest animated film ever, behind only Incredibles 2 , Finding Dory , and Shrek 2. Something tells me, though, that this movie might give it a run for its money. The cast is mighty impressive too: Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa. The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.