Little League & Minor League Results from May 18

Great Barrington Little League Baseball

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Aberdales 11-5

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Sam St. Peter went two for three with a double and three RBI's. Ty Stalker had an RBI single. Ben Gross hit a double with an RBI. Parker Smith and Greyson Beacco had two hits. Garrett Curtin pitched two inning's with five strike outs and had two hits. Heyden Cutlip pitched four strong innings with seven strike outs.

For Aberdales, Simon Fife had two hard hit singles with an RBI and made a defensive catch at short late in the game. Khalil Carlson went three for three with hard hit singles. Jay Howard added two singles to the offense along with ELi Burch who had a single. Carter Lotz made some great defensive stops behind the plate.

Great Barrington Minor League Baseball

Aloisi Electric defeated West Stockbridge Police.

The Winning pitcher was Aiden Decker, with relief help from Darius Taliafero and Jackson Heaton. Aiden helped his team with his bat as well. He had 4 hits. Odin Sisco had two hits including a triple. Jackson had four hits. Ben Griffin had two hits.