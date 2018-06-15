Little League Result for June 14
In Little League action Aberdale's defeated Baba Louie’s.
Shawn Frank and Khalil Carlson combined for 10 strikeouts. Aberdale's bats were hot with a combined 20 hits. Carter Lotz and Jay Howard both had in the park home runs. Kam Torrico had two hits including a double. Cole Kennedy had a double and Eli Burch had a single.
For Baba Louie’s, Chris Paul, James Williamson and Sean Warren combined for 10 strikeouts. Mark Bailly, Chris Paul, James Williamson and Sean Warren all had hits for Baba Louie’s.