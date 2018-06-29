Little League Result for June 28

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Garrett Curtin pitched four strong inning's with nine strike outs and two doubles along with three RBI's. Sam St Peter went two for three with an RBI. Ty Stalker had an inside the park home run. Kyle Sirmini had and RBI single and Parker Smith pitched the last two inning's with four strike outs.

For Wheeler & Taylor, Nathaniel VonRuden went three for three with a double and a triple along with two RBI's. Will Loring had an RBI single. Walt Hewins had a single. Michael Ulrich pitched three and a third innings with four strike outs and Brady Carpenter had a throw out from behind the plate to second base.