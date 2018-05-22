Little League Results from May 21

Great Barrington Little League

Aberdale's defeated Great Barrington Police Association.

Kahlil Carlson pitched five strong innings with 12 strikeouts. Nathan TenBroeck pitched the last inning of the game and was assisted by his catcher Carter Lotz with a game ending pick off at first base.

For Aberdale's, Shaun Frank had three hits including a triple. Cody Campbell, Nathan TenBroeck and Carter Lotz had two hits each. Jay Howard and Kevin Dupont contributed hard hit singles.