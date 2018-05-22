Little League Results from May 21
Great Barrington Little League
Aberdale's defeated Great Barrington Police Association.
Kahlil Carlson pitched five strong innings with 12 strikeouts. Nathan TenBroeck pitched the last inning of the game and was assisted by his catcher Carter Lotz with a game ending pick off at first base.
For Aberdale's, Shaun Frank had three hits including a triple. Cody Campbell, Nathan TenBroeck and Carter Lotz had two hits each. Jay Howard and Kevin Dupont contributed hard hit singles.
Great Barrington Police played a great game with Matt Lowe starting on the mound. Matt also had two hits for his team including a double. First year Little League player Jaiden Ellerbee had a hard hit triple and scored.