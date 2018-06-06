Little League, Softball & Minor League Results for June 5

Great Barrington Little League

Wheeler & Taylor defeated Aberdales 6-1.

For Wheeler and Taylor, Nathaniel Von Ruden pitched five strong innings striking out nine. Brady Carpenter pitched a scoreless sixth inning. At the Plate, Wheeler and Taylor was led by Michael Ullrich with a double. Walt Hewins added an RBI single and Nathaniel Von Ruden, Will Loring, and Isiah McLaughlin all had singles.

For Aberdales, Khalil Carlson had a strong outing on the mound going five plus innings with 12 strikeouts. Carlson also added two singles at the plate. Nate Tenbroeck, Cole Kennedy, and Cody Campbell all had singles.

South County Girls Softball

In the Senior Divison, Great Barrington’s Father and Son Auto Body traveled to Lee and lost to Lee 4-3.

In other Senior League action, Great Barrington’s Troy’s Garage defeated G.A. Blanco 14-9. It was a tight game with a tie score 8-8 after four complete innings. Troy’s Garage pitchers buckled down and held G.A. Blanco to just one run in the final two innings.

Minor League

Fairview beat Great Barrington Police Association by a score of 19-8

For Fairview, Milo Potoski pitched three shutout innings and had seven strike outs. On offense Brody kinna had three hits while Milo Potoski, Liam smith, and Trey Hyde had two hits apiece.

For Great Barrington Police Association, Mark Higgins, Ayden Paolino, Jack Smith, and Sophia Peckham all reached base at least three times. The highlight of the night was a triple play that Great Barrington Police Association turned in the third inning to end a Fairview rally.

Aloisi Electric defeated Olde Village 8-1.

The winning pitcher was Aiden Decker. Decker along with Odin Sisco had three hits each.

Minor League Result from June 1, 2018