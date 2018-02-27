Local Educator is Awarded NASA Internship

Berkshire Waldorf High School Life Science teacher Lee Magadini has been awarded a year-long internship with the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), working with the Climate Change Research Initiative (CCRI).

According to a press release from the school located in Stockbridge, Magadini is one of four interns selected from among thousands of applicants. She will work directly with NASA scientists, lead research teams and develop STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curricula.

During the fall and spring terms of CCRI, a NASA research team will lead participants in becoming immersed in a NASA science research area related to climate change. As an associate researcher at GISS and a STEM education expert, Magadini will then integrate NASA education resources and content into her classroom at Berkshire Waldorf while improving STEM education within the community.

As the primary Life Science teacher at Berkshire Waldorf High School for the past five years, Magadini has taught Biology and Earth Science. She holds a Master of Arts degree from New York University in high school life science education. She also teaches at the Secondary School for Field Research, in partnership with the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University and participating New York City public schools.