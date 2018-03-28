Local Investment Group Purchases White Horse Inn

In early 2011, Balance Rock Investment Group out of Pttsfield purchased and moved into their present location on Elm Street to support their growth and rebrand the firm. Since that time their client base and assets under management have nearly doubled, as their focus on asset management and retirement income planning proved to be greatly needed in the local marketplace.

David Milligan, PPC who is an LPL Financial Advisor and represents Balance Rock Investment Group had some news to share. Below is an excerpt from an email that David Milligan sent to the public and the groups' clients:

Your continued support has bolstered our growth, and we are thrilled to share that we have recently purchased the White Horse Inn, located at 378 South Street in Pittsfield. After many years of operating as an inn, we plan to both preserve and transform this beautiful historic building into a warm and welcoming space better suited to meet the growing needs of our clients and team members. Renovations and improvements have already begun, and we hope to be moved in sometime before the 4th of July. This is an exciting time for Balance Rock, and this move is a testament to the trust that our clients have placed in us, and to the strong future that we will have together.

Balance Rock Investment Group is currently located at 92 Elm Street in Pittsfield.