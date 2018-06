Minor League Result

Roger Trucking came back to beat West Stockbridge Police by a score of 8-5.

Max Wood pitched four innings for the win and John Ireland pitched two innings in relief. Patrick Schaefer had a big two RBI hit.

West Stockbridge Police racked up eight hits. Luke and Mason B. all had multiple hits for West Stockbridge Police. Mason and Luke each collected two hits to lead West Stockbridge Police.