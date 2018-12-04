Local Restaurant Closing Its Doors

Great Barrington, Mass. (December 4, 2018) – After nearly 12 years in the Berkshires, Allium Restaurant + Bar will be closing its doors on January 1st. The community has been the backbone to the restaurant’s success and is invited to dine in the coming weeks and say goodbye to the Allium family.

Since May of 2007, Allium has presented casual-fine food in downtown Great Barrington. The management team recognizes the popular gathering place Allium has become and wanted to give as much notice as possible. Working with their staff members to find new jobs and taking time to properly say goodbye, is of great importance as they close this chapter.

“Regretfully, and after sincere thought and consideration, we’ve decided to set our sights on new goals,” said proprietor and founder Nancy Thomas. “This journey would not have been possible without the support of our community. The people of Great Barrington welcomed us with open hearts, and for that we will be forever grateful.”

One of the earliest companies in the Berkshires to source locally grown and produced foods, Mezze Restaurant Group purchases from 50 regional farms and food producers. “It has been a true honor working in a community that cares so much about food and where it comes from,” said Thomas. “We would like to send out a very special thank you to all of our farmer and foodmaker friends gifting our kitchen with the most beautiful and delicious ingredients which we proudly featured on our menus.”

As a farm-to-table advocate with a commitment to supporting the local economy, parent company Mezze Restaurant Group decided to close Allium to allow them to pursue what’s next. “We’ve come to realize we need to focus our efforts on other endeavors and open up the possibility to present new, exciting ideas in the food space,” said co-owner Bo Peabody. “We’re excited to offer Allium fans opportunities to join us again with pop-up events and food experiences in future.”

As they prepare to move on, the owners thank the community, their valued guests, farmers, foodmakers and vendors for successfully making Allium a part of the Berkshires.

“We have developed many friendships and loyal patrons over the years, we will miss them, and we hope to see our friends one last time before January 1st,” said Thomas. “Thank you to our staff, customers and the great town of GB for being a part of Allium over the past 12 years. We look forward to sharing more great news about what the next chapter looks like and seeing you when we pop up in future!”

Mezze Bistro + Bar in Williamstown and Mezze Catering + Events will continue operating in the region.

