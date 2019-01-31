Local Restaurant to Make A Move

If you're like me you love the food at Baba Louie's on Main Street in Great Barrington. Everything from the Dawn's Delight salads to the Pizza and more. The only downside is the restaurant is a bit cramped and sometimes the lines can be a little long. However, that issue will be resolved soon.

According to our friends at the Berkshire Eagle , Baba Louie's Organic Sour Dough Pizza Company is moving from its longtime Main Street location to Railroad Street in the former site of Allium Restaurant and Bar, which closed Jan. 1 The former Allium space has about 100 seats, which roughly will double the restaurant's capacity. It will also have a bar, something lacking in the Main Street location.

Mid March could be when the new restaurant opens but that depends on the timing of the alcohol permit. Stay tuned for further details. You can get more information by going here .