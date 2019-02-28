Local Theater Receives Sponsorship Gift

LENOX, MA —WAM Theatre is delighted to announce they have recently received a substantial $8,000 sponsorship gift from Greylock Federal Credit Union in support of their 10th anniversary season in 2019.

“All of us at WAM are empowered by Greylock’s continuing support,” said Kristen van Ginhoven, WAM Artistic Director, “They believed in WAM’s mission to create opportunity for women and girls using theatre as philanthropy right from the start and, since giving us $100 in 2011, have supported us every year since through community advocacy of our mission and sponsorships.

“WAM offers the perfect blend of artistry and philanthropy. They use the creative process as a tool to inform and enlighten those who participate while also raising money for our community,” said Greylock Federal Credit Union CEO/President John L. Bissell. “I congratulate WAM Theatre on ten years of productions and activism. Greylock is honored to be a partner in this year’s season.”

WAM’s 10th anniversary season includes two Mainstage productions - the world premiere of Lady Randy by Anne Undeland running April 18-May 5, and Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau running Oct. 25-Nov. 10, presented in partnership with Multicultural BRIDGE. Two Fresh Takes Play Readings - Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías

(May 4) and Paradise by Laura Maria Censabella (Nov.2) will correlate directly to the Mainstage productions; and an expanded Education program will include a new Elder Ensemble for women 65 and older, along with the successful, established Teen Ensemble, both of which will debut their original devised theatre pieces at the WAM Gala in July.

(press release and article image sent to WSBS from WAM Theatre for online/on-air use)

Article Image: Gwen Kristen, Greylock's Jamiellen Moncecchi and Jennifer Conner Shumsky