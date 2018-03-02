Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira really weren’t kidding about the whole “Wakanda Forever” thing. The two Black Panther stars will next team up for a TV miniseries adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel Americanah , both behind and in front of the camera.

Nyong’o has reportedly held the rights to Adichie’s novel for some time, and was originally planning to adapt it for film with actor David Oyelowo in a lead role. As Konbini now reports, long-time collaborators Gurira and Nyong’o have set a limited series adaptation of Americanah as their next project, with Nyong’o playing female lead Ifemelu and Gurira writing. The novel follows the love story and challenges of Nigerian immigrants Ifemelu and Obinze as they immigrate to the West from Nigeria.

Black Panther was actually a second occasion for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Walking Dead stars to work together, as Gurira’s play Eclipsed earned Nyong’o her first Tony nomination. The pair will also executive produce Americanah , which Nyong’o confirmed to Extra will serve as her next project. It is as-yet-unclear if Oyelowo is still attached, or where Americanah might find distribution.

Stay tuned for the latest on Nyong’o and Gurira’s collaboration as it arrives.