MA Ranks #1 in Energy Efficiency

WALTHAM, MA – The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) released its 2018 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard last week, and once again, National Grid’s service area in three states — Mass., R.I., and N.Y.—all ranked among the top ten in energy efficiency. Massachusetts ranked number one for the eighth year in a row, with R.I. ranked third, and N.Y. moving from seventh in 2017 to sixth this year. Additionally, in their most recent rankings, ACEEE named R.I. and Mass. as top states with utility-sector energy-efficiency programs and policies.

“National Grid is proud to provide nation-leading energy efficiency programs that consistently rank in ACEEE’s top ten and offer tangible savings to over 7 million customers – both residential and commercial – across Mass., R.I., and N.Y.,” said Dean Seavers, President of National Grid, U.S. “Energy efficiency programs consistently prove to be a cost-effective way to ensure that the 20 million people whose lives we power are able to take part in our clean energy future.”

National Grid is also proud to partner with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to promote Energy Efficiency Day 2018 (#EEDay2018), which is today, October 5, 2018. In its third year, Energy Efficiency Day is an opportunity to showcase the benefits of efficiency. National Grid is urging customers to visit the #EEDay2018 website ( www.energyefficiencyday.org ) to learn ways to support national, state, and regional energy efficiency efforts by advocating on social media using the hashtag #EEDay2018 and with their elected officials. NRDC also has helpful tips for customers to save money on their bills through energy efficiency, which can be found here .

Leading by example, National Grid is offering its employees and its customers special deals on efficiency products – like Nest Learning Thermostats and LED light bulbs – on Energy Efficiency Day. The company also urges its customers to visit the National Grid Energy Innovation Hub located at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. to learn about the newest innovations in energy efficiency for your home or business and learn how you can reduce your energy usage and spend.

