Mark Salling Had Alcohol in His System at Time of Suicide

Mark Salling 's autopsy results are in, and according to TMZ, the toxicology report shows the Glee actor had alcohol in his system when he hanged himself in January.

Though the report showed no signs of other drugs in his system at time of death, the actor who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee' s BAC levels were .08%, which is just at the legal levels of intoxication.

The autopsy goes into detail about the suicide and reports the actor tried to kill himself months prior to this incident by cutting his wrists.

Salling was awaiting sentencing for possession of child pornography after pleading guilty in December. He was expected to serve between four and seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement, followed by registry as a sex offender and 20 years of supervised release.

The 35-year-old actor was initially arrested on the charges in 2015, after federal investigators said they found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos of underage children Saling's computers, external USB and hard drive. His ex-girlfriend Rozanne Gorzela is also requesting his estate pay $2.7 million in a sexual battery settlement that dates back to January 2013.