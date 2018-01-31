‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Are on the Run in First Trailer

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are on the run in the first trailer for Marvel's upcoming superhero sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Ant-Man (Rudd) and his team consisting of inventor Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Lilly) going into hiding following the events of Civil War where Ant-Man became wanted for aiding Captain America.

Ant-Man, who is also dealing with how his mistakes affect his daughter, finally accepts more help from van Dyne who has become the Wasp, a superhero complete with her own high-tech suit that allows her to shrink, fly and shoot lasers.

"Hold on, you gave her wings?" Rudd's Ant-Man asks Douglas' Pym. "So I take it that you didn't have that tech available for me," he continues.

Pim responds, "No, I did."

The trailer also features Michael Pena as Ant-Man's trusted friend Luis and action scenes where a Hello Kitty PEZ dispenser is turned into a large weapon to find off an enemy during a high-speed chase.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, from returning director Payton Reed, is set to arrive in theaters on July 6.

