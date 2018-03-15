Mass RMV Statewide Service Interruption Update

If you need to get to the Registry of Motor Vehicles and/or you need to get your vehicle inspected this month, please take note of the press release below.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that all RMV services and system access, with the exception of law enforcement, will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22 until 8 a.m. Monday, March 26.

The service interruption is due to the RMV transitioning to a new computer system that will allow the RMV to comply with federal and state mandates. During this time, there will be no motor vehicles inspections available in the state, no RMV online services, and all RMV service locations will be closed. Please note AAA locations will be unable to process RMV services for AAA members.

For more information about the RMV services affected during the temporary service suspension, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/alert-no-rmv-services .

(press release sent to WSBS from Roberta McCulloch-Dews Director of Administrative Services, Office of the Mayor in the City of Pittsfield for online and on air use)