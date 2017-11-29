Matt Lauer Terminated By NBC News For Sexual Misconduct (Video)

Over the last few months, several influential people in the entertainment world have been accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. On Wednesday morning, "TODAY" and NBC News anchor Matt Lauer became the latest to join that list.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the difficult announcement that Lauer had been terminated from the company.

According to NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, via NBCNews.com, this was the first complaint against Lauer since he took over the show in 1997. However, he had "reason to believe" this was not an isolated incident.

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack said.

Lauer has been an integral part of the NBC team for over two decades, including his play-by-play of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and his termination certainly shook up his, now, former co-anchor Guthrie.