McCormick Has a Change of Heart
Great Barrington attorney Kate McCormick, who announced in March that she would run for Southern Berkshire Register of Deeds, has abandoned that candidacy in favor of practicing law full-time.
The Berkshire Edge reports in an announcement on her Facebook page at the end of April, McCormick said she’d had a change of heart after seeking signatures for a petition to become an official candidate: “During this process, I had the opportunity to discuss with my clients and voters the ability to hold the office while simultaneously practicing law. Though it was always my intent to do both, many expressed concerns over this concept.”
The Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds is housed in the Great Barrington Town Hall and serves nine towns in South County including Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Sandisfield, Sheffield and West Stockbridge.
(article image taken from the Facebook page of McCormick, Murtagh & Marcus and features Kate McCormick with her father Edward)