Measle-chusetts? State Officials Warn of Measles Exposure

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles diagnosed in the Boston area.

A report from FOX 25 in Boston states that a patient arrived at Lexington Primary Care on Aug. 20 with a fever and a rash. The measles diagnosis was confirmed at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. The exposure happened while the infected was traveling according to the DPH.

While the case did not happen in the Berkshires, measles is extremely contagious. If for some reason anybody in the area, or in the state, visited any of the following locations, contact your provider to check on your immunization records:

Logan Airport: Terminal B on Aug. 15 between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Lexington High School Library: Aug. 16 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Irving H. Mabee Town Pool Complex: Aug. 19 between noon and 2:00 p.m.

Lahey Outpatient Center in Lexington: Aug. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lahey Clinic in Burlington: Emergency Department and Inpatient Units 7 Central, 6 Central and 5 Central Aug. 20 from 1:00 to 10:30 p.m.

The DPH states that measles is a very contagious disease that usually lasts a week or two. It can cause serious problems like ear infections, pneumonia, swelling of the brain in some people, especially pregnant women, infants, and those with weakened immune systems. Adults are also at increased risk for severe disease and may need to be hospitalized due to complications.

As far as symptoms, measles looks and feels like a cold at first, according to the Department of Public Health. A cough, high fever, runny nose, and red watery eyes are common. These symptoms start about ten days after infection. A few days later, a red blotchy rash starts on the face first, and then spreads to the rest of the body.