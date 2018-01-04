Miley Cyrus Found Housing, Paid Rent for ‘The Voice’ Contestant Janice Freeman

Miley Cyrus doesn't take her job on The Voice lightly, and when you're on her team, you're Team Miley for life. Janice Freeman can attest to that. The powerful alt-soul singer took to her Instagram story earlier this week to share an emotional story about how the "Malibu" singer helped her and her family in a time of need.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman says through tears. She goes on to explain how blessed she is to have her former coach in her life, and how she will always have her back. Why all the emotional? Well, Miley helped the struggling artist find housing, paid her deposit and paid six months rent to help her get on her feet.

If that doesn't make you want to be on Team Miley, we're not sure what will. Watch the video below.

Freeman was a contestant on Season 13 of The Voice . She made it to the live shows with a tenacity and strength not many other singers possess. She is a cancer survivor, and her ability to persevere is what drew Miley, and America, to her in the first place.