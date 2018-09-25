Miss Hall’s School to Host Panel Discussion on Girls’ Leadership

PITTSFIELD — Miss Hall’s School will host an interactive, panel discussion, “Girls' Leadership, Past, Present, and Future,” celebrating 120 years of Miss Hall's on Saturday, Sept. 29, at its 492 Holmes Road campus in Pittsfield. The event, which begins at 4:30 p.m., is free and open to the public, but registration is required by going here

Panelists for the discussion include Miss Hall’s Head of School Julia Heaton, retired MHS Head of School Jeannie Norris, and Miss Hall’s graduates changing the world : Melissa Fares ’10, a reporter at Reuters News; Alisha Malkani ’13, a federal Human Capital Analyst with Deloitte Consulting, LLP.; and Masha Jones Slavin ’07, a third-year internal medicine resident at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Cornell in New York City. Alison Basdekis, MHS Director of Horizons, the School's service-learning and internship program with 75 sites around the Berkshires, will moderate the discussion.

You can get more information, by going here an by contacting and contact Lynelle Weaver, MHS Manager of Alumnae Relations and Advancement Partnerships, at (413) 395-7066, lweaver@misshalls.org .

